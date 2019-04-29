Russia donates assorted relief items to Malawi to help flood victims

The Russian government has donated assorted relief items to the Government of Malawi to aid people that have been affected by floods in different districts in Malawi.

The miscellaneous items which weigh 30 1045 tons include tents, blankets, sugar, cooking oil, rice and canned meat and fish.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi thanked the Russian Federation saying the donation would greatly help the survivors.

‘On behalf of every single Malawian, I would like to thank President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation as a whole for the help rendered because we have been wanting this kind of help and now that we have these items, people will be relatively relieved.

“Concisely put, the donation will help in redesigning and reconstruction of 67 camps across the nation which are accommodating over a million people,” he said.

He said so far 64 people have lost their lives while 75 others have been injured since the floods started.

Furthermore, he gave details on the progress of aiding the survivors saying it is going on well and more will follow to make sure that people have been helped accordingly.

“With assistance from America, Germany, Britain and others, we have already started relocating people from flood-prone areas to higher grounds. We have built tents that will offer temporary shelter but at the same time, giving them time to find better places to build new homes,” Dausi pointed out.

In his remarks, Ambassadorof the Russian Federation to the Republics of Zimbabwe and Malawi, Sergey V. Bakharev expressed his utmost sympathy for the survivors.

“On behalf of the Russian Federation, I would like to offer my condolences to those affected by the floods and it is my hope that this donation will ease their situation,”he said.

The ambassador added that Russia considers Malawi as a true friend and that the gesture will not only assist the floods survivors but will also help in cementing the relationships between the two countries.

