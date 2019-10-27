Another fire guts State House IT guru

Another fire has gutted the house of State House IT officer, bringing to three the number of fires that have destroyed property just in the past 24 hours.

State House press secretary and presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the fire at the house of Chancy Chingwalungwalu affected just part of the house.

“Mr. Chingwalungwalu and his wife were not at the house at the time the fire started,” said Kalilani.

He said it is suspected that the fire might have been caused by Chingwalungwalu’s two children whom he said were playing with matches.

Kalilani said the fire was put off before it spread out to the rest of the house.

The fire was a threat to Kamuzu Palace, the official residence of President Peter Mutharika as Chingwalungwalu’s house is in the compound of the palace in Lilongwe.

The fire follows two fires which have gutted down the residence of attorney general Kalekeni Kaphale and two shops in Kasungu in the last 24 hours.

It is suspected the fire which gutted Kaphale’s house was started by children playing with matches while that in Kasungu was caused by fire crackers during the Hindu religious celebrations of Diwali.

