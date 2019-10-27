Gomani royal family holds bridal shower for Rishaladza

A bridal shower has been held in Lilongwe for Chief Gomani V’s bride, Rishaladza Khanyitsa Mathebulo ahead of their wedding on November 2.

Mary Chilima who is wife to UTM president Saulos Chilima and Mary Nkosi, former deputy Reserve Bank of Malawi governor were among key guests during the Saturday bridal shower in Lilongwe.

Rosemary Malinki, aunt to the chief said president Peter Mutharika has been invited to attend the wedding ceremony in Ntcheu which is also expected to be attended by some high profile international guests.

In an interview, Rishaladza said she would work to promote the girl-child once she becomes the queen in the Chikuse Gomani royal family.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :