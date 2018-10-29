Another poll gadget misses: Credibility of 2019 Malawi votes in question

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is missing a laptop with crucial elections data just days after a biometric voter registration kit went missing and was found in Mozambique, raising more suspicions of of possible rigging in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.
MEC officials say the laptop went missing between Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu and Chitipa where the officials went for the ongoing registration exercise.
The laptop from registration kit 1241 went missing between October 23 and 24 as well as a power bank.
“They found that there was no laptop, power bank and its cable was damaged. The matter was reported to Mzuzu police,” said a senior MEC official who asked not to be named.
MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa and police spokesperson in Mzuzu Peter Kalaya asked for more time before commenting on the matter.
The poll officials are this week set to meet political party representatives and other stakeholders after the a biometric voter registration kit used in the ongoing voter registration exercise was found on a train in Mozambique.
But MEC officials are playing down the matter, saying this was mere theft not intentional rigging and that that all the data in the recovered kit is intact as it was encrypted.
The recovered kit contained data for those who registered for citizenship at Ndonda in Kasungu, Nthuwila School in Ntchisi, and Chauwa School in Lilongwe and got lost as it was being transported in an open Tata truck from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) en route to Mwanza, according to MEC.
MEC was informed of the recovery of the kit on September 29 2018 and reported to police.
The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HDRC) have called for the immediate resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah over incompetence in how she has handled the missing voter registration kit.
But Ansah is defiant to the demands, says she will not step down.
The concerns about rigging of elections emerged in July this year, when Vice-President Saulos Chilima, while launching the United Transformation Movement (UTM), alleged that he is aware that government has procured a spying machine.
I have always doubt the capability of this woman. Bring us Anastanzia!!!!!
Kodi Iwe Jane Ansah usatichimwitse ndi maphuzo that were meant for Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba. You’re another shithole judge of the supreme court. Do you know you’re surviving on our taxes. You and APM don’t own Malawians. The bad things that Maon Mbendera haunted him and his blood pressure was was high. Do you want to keep this old thief in power? Your job is to protect Malawians and not thieves. Please read exodus 20 again. If you don’t you will not cross River Jordan. People will hate the Ansahs and Mjojos. People will hate Bona, Jolly and Umphawi
zalowa chibwana sopano
Something not good. Why Malawi why?
Ana athu azabvutika. We are destroying our beautiful country. Why do people not care about their integrity? Why are malawians not shamed with bad acts?
Credibility of our Tripartite Elections on 21 May, 2019 questionable.
Kodi MEC Chair akapanga resign ndekuti information yabedwayo ipezeka?
She is the one to kill
How did it went missing popeza a police akumakhala mmalo a registraton? Tamufunseni amene amagwilisa ntchitoyo ndi wachitetezo wake. Zalowano chibwanatu zinthuzi apa
Dpp is not making noise nor asking for the resignation….the usual suspects!
More than the fact a machine/laptop went missing, more than 6 million citizens biometric data is highly compromised and may just be in the wrong hands. These machines have capability to talk to the main MEC server with millions of biometric data. unscrupulous might have accessed this big data (biometrics) of the many millions people and may just be used for criminal elements including printing passports, IDs or applying for credit cards etc. This a national security disaster and the Commissioner (and senior people) should be held accountable. They are incapable of securing not only sensitive physical assets but also… Read more »
In my earlier comment on the ‘missing kit’ that grew legs to Mozambique I commented in a sad way saying, ‘these kits are crossing the borders at Mchinji, Mwanza and Songwe. They grow legs and walk back. It is only those that get tired a long the way that they decide to be transported.
MEC wht such a big silence? Lilongwe, check those items that walked into Zambia. It is a vicious circle and a cause of huge worry