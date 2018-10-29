Kabwila says MCP regional chairs corrupt, soliciting bribes

Firebrand Salima north west legislator Jessie Kabwila has taken a swipe at some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional chairmpersons for allegedly taking bribes from some parliamentary contestants to favour them in the forthcoming election.

Kabwila singled out regional chairman for the Lakeshore Augustine Chidzanja as a corrupt party official who is bent to favour a contestant whom he accuses of giving money to the party official.

Kabwila said this at a rally in Dedza on Sunday.

Ironically, Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi also accuses Chidzanja of corruption and favouritism ahead of party primary polls.

“Chidzanja is very corrupt. He is destroying the party. In my constituency, he is deconstructing party structures in favour of my political opponent but he should know that I have a huge following in my area. This is a disservice to the party president,” said Kabwila.

She said Chidzanja solicits bribes and she has a natural hatred against women aspirants.

But Chidzanja refused to comment on the issue, saying he could not comment on an issue said at a political rally.

“Let those who are complaining about me come to my office and complain. They should put all that in writing,” he said.

Party spokesperson Maurice Munthali said there are laid down procedures on how party structures are deconstructed as well as how party primaries are conducted.

“If there are misgivings, let those complaining to make an official complaint to the party headquarters,” he said.

MCP party primaries have been marred with violence and corruption especially in central region where the party is strong.

Meanwhile, some sitting members of Parliament (MPs) have asked the party to re-run primary elections in four constituencies.

The party has been called for a re-run of primary elections in Kasungu South East, Dedza Central East, Mchinji North and Mchinji North East.

The party’s deputy spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma confirmed that the manner in which primaries have been conducted, especially in the Central Region, is strange.

Among others, the members are complaining that the party has not come out with a clear and formal communication on specific dates, venues and other relevant information on the primaries.

According to lawyer a representing the 23, Powell Nkhutabasa, they are waiting for judgement on the matter on a day to be announced by the courts.

Some of the incumbent legislators that have flopped in the primaries include Joseph Njobvuyalema, Makala Ngozo and Alekeni Menyani.

