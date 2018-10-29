Umodzi Party in defence of Ansah:  Chisi says MEC chair should not resign

Tiny party, Umodzi, says people who are calling for the head of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah are not made in good faith.
Umodzi Party president John Chisi said this after major opposition parties and other electoral stakeholders are asking Ansah to resign after a biometric voter registration kit was found in Mozambique, raising fears of rigging by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
“There is no need for her to resign. If some people have issues with her, let them go to the Malawi Electoral Commission offices and make a formal complaint,” said Chisi.
Umodzi party tows government line and Chisi says the tiny party intends to make an alliance with the DPP.
Chisi said all procedures should be followed before Ansah is forced out of office, saying the current calls for her head are just out of malice.
“I had issues with the vice president on rigging issues. What I did was just to go to the MalawiElectoral Commission and lodge my complaint. MEC is yet to come back to me but I followed the right procedure,” he said.
MEC officials are playing down the rigging suspicion, saying all the election data was removed from the kit before it was stolen.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
An politically corrupt intellectual. One of the typical embodiments of Malawi’s tragic political leadership.
Malawi can not progress with people who call themselves professors but think like muppets
Chisi and his briefcase party should understand that credibility of any election is very crucial. If election equipments which contain crucial information are missing, what image does this potray? What is behind the missing of these equipments?
Bushit why should people go to mec yet the entire body is rotten and biometric kit was found in mozambique. There is no need for people to defend this woman not to resign at all cost this woman is being used to rig the forthcoming election.
I wonder what kind of a medical doctor John Chisi is.The guys follows wherever DPP goes.Mbuzi meeeeeeeeeeeeeee !!!!!
Last general elections you got 1 vote. Even your wife and kids could not vote for you.
mxiii
The ministerial post failed and it will continue to fail and before May 2019, he will be up in arms again against Peter Mutharika. This is his politics. The past has taught us many lessons
Professor Chisi and his one man party also called “Umodzi” are one and the same with DPP. And it’s disappointing that this renowned medical doctor finds nothing amiss with these voter registration pieces of equipment going “missing”. Takes into question whether the professor has any morals or not.
THIS ONE IS JUST ONE OF THE VERY USELESS PROFESSORS MALAWI HAS AS OF NOW… POVERTY IS EATING DEEP INTO HIS CONSCIENCE AND HIS SCULL IS NOW FULL OF DRY BONES….. THIS SO CALLED PROFESSOR NEED IMMEDIATE COUNSELLING FROM ANY BRAVE STANDARD 8 PUPIL..