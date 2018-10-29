Umodzi Party in defence of Ansah:  Chisi says MEC chair should not resign

Tiny party, Umodzi, says people who are calling for the head of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah are not made in good faith.

Umodzi Party president John Chisi said this after major opposition parties and other electoral stakeholders are asking Ansah to resign after a biometric voter registration kit was found in Mozambique, raising fears of rigging by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“There is no need for her to resign. If some people have issues with her, let them go to the Malawi Electoral Commission offices and make a formal complaint,” said Chisi.

Umodzi party tows government line and Chisi says the tiny party intends to make an alliance with the DPP.

Chisi said all procedures should be followed before Ansah is forced out of office, saying the current calls for her head are just out of malice.

“I had issues with the vice president on rigging issues. What I did was just to go to the MalawiElectoral Commission and lodge my complaint. MEC is yet to come back to me but I followed the right procedure,” he said.

MEC officials are playing down the rigging suspicion, saying all the election data was removed from the kit before it was stolen.

