Ansah expected to attend PAC meeting
Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has invited beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to a meeting this Monday in Blantyre as part of its mediation talks to resolve post-election stalemate.
Ansah who is facing accusations of mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Peter Mutharika, is expected to attend the meeting.
PAC Executive Director Robert Phiri said the mediation team, which comprises members from Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (Qmam) and Malawi Council of Churches , expect to hold “ a constructive conversation” with the electoral body.
Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, dismissed calls for her to resign, saying she would only step down if the court hearing an elections petition case found her leadership to have failed to discharge duties.
Since May 27 this year when MEC declared President Peter Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 740 votes, representing 38.8 percent, the political temperature has risen, with nationwide demonstrations which in some cases have been marred by looting and violence.
Results MEC announced put Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on second position with 1 781 740 votes, representing 35.41 percent and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima came third, ahead of four other aspirants, with 1 018 369 votes, representing 20.24 percent.
Chilima and Chakwera have since filed a petition in the Constitutional Court seeking nullification of the presidential election results. They cite alleged flaws in the results management process as one key factor for their case.
On the other hand, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has been in the forefront organising nationwide demonstrations to force Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process.
Mama osaopa chilungamo ndichomwecho munawonetsa kale poyamba .pano akungobwebweta ku Court.komaso PAC iyitaneso chakwera ndi chilima komaso mtambo.nanga PAC ikudziwa kuti mulandu wa zisankho uli Ku Court
Kabungwe kosokoneza koma mwatchutchu ndichifukwa cha akatolika
I wish Jane ansah to be given the chance to open with a prayer.
Or
All pastors to pray for her, because Satan has hardened her heart. The power of holy spirit should come on her please Lord help your beloved country people are crying each day because of her so help us Lord people have tried their best nothing is happening we cry to you our seviour.
Wow! that’s good if PAC asks this prostitute to leave the position.
As stubborn as Jane Ansah.
Why it took you so long!
I guess what her position will be. “Let’s wait for the court outcome”, which to me will just be an excuse to buy time. In whatever way the court verdict will be, the best Ansah can do is to resign. This is the most civilized way of dealing with a crisis, but Ansah won’t do it because she is protecting someone and if she does so, she knows her life is in danger.
Mverani kulira kwa Malawi mai
Timothy Mtambo tu abweza zomwe anadyera a MCP ndi UTM. Deal yaflopa basi.
Kkkkkk kkkk zoona.
Ukutanthauza kuti utm and mcp nde amalawi ?a DPP ndi mafolena are you agree with me? zeru ulibe just wait for 2024 to try your lucky again