Wanderers slipping on title, drop 2 points: Malawi TNM Super League

As Mighty Be Forward Wanderers return to their base in Blantyre, the team’s head coach, Bob Mpinganjira, says 4 points is no mean achievement after Moyale Barracks FC denied the TNM Super League leaders to collect maximum point in Mzuzu after a barren draw.

Mpinganjira said the games they played in Mzuzu were so tough.

The league leaders beat Mzuni FC 2-1 on Saturday but as Nomads’ fans eagerly expected another win on Sunday against Moyale Barracks, it was not to be.

The soldiers were first to settle down into the game with Gastin Simkonda and Lloyd Njaliwa giving Wanderers defence intense pressure but Lucky Malata and Dennis Chembezi worked tirelessly to deny them any opportunity to shoot at goal.

After 15 minutes into the game, the soldiers had already won five corner kicks and Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole was busier in office than his counterpart Macdonald Dente Harawa.

Wanderers settled into the game after 25 minutes when they started passing the ball around beautifully but Babatunde Adepoju and Zicco Mkanda were tightly marked by Casper Yeremiya and Black Alisten.

Gastin Simkonda’s cross in the 40th minute found Lloyd Njaliwa in the 18 metre box but alone unmarked headed over the cross bar.

Then four minutes later, Felix Zulu’s dangerous cross from the right gave Moyale Barracks goalie Macdonald Harawa problems but managed to prevent an obvious goal.

And 8 minutes into the second half, Babatunde zigzagged his way through two Moyale Barracks defenders and managed to beat goalkeeper Harawa but Black Alisten arrived in time to clear the ball off the goal line.

The soldiers missed a sitter in the 66th minute when substitute Francisco Madinga made a mistake and Gastin Simkonda sent a decent cross inside but Lloyd Njaliwa unmarked blasted the ball over William Thole’s goal.

When referee Misheck Juba blew the final whistle, it was goalless.

Wanderers coach, Bob Mpinganjira, said he wanted 6 points but the two games were so difficult.

“Both games were so difficult and I think 4 points is okay for now. All games are very difficult in this second round but we need to sit down and strategize so that we collect points,” Mpinganjira added.

Moyale Barracks coach, Collins Mkuna, told Nyasa Times that a goalless draw was not bad for the soldiers.

“We planned not to lose. In fact we wanted to get 3 points from them but it was a tough game and for me a draw is not that bad. I thank my players for playing well in this game. We are looking for results as the second round continues,” remarked Mkuna.

The Nomads are still at the summit of the country’s top flight league log table with 44 points from 20 games, 3 ahead of their archrivals Nyasa Big Bullets who are on second position but have a game in hand.

Moyale Barracks is on position 8 with 27 points, also from 20 games.

The rice for the title in now open.

