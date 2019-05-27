Ansah loses coolness over scribe patronising remarks, questions

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah on Sunday lost her usual trademark coolness over remarks by a Capital Radio reporter who said she was looking beautiful with her earrings.

The reporter, Macfarlen Mbewe went on to allege that the Commonwealth poll observer team leader Thabo Mbeki left the country in anger because she was not happy with the whole election management system.

In an unusual way, Ansah seemed angered with the reporter’s line of questioning and asked him how old he was to which he answered 30 years.

Then she asked Mbewe which level did he go with his education to which he said he was studying for a degree at College of Accountancy.

The reporter seemed not to be not cooperating with the master of the ceremony Sangwani Mwafulirwa who cautioned him avoid reflecting on the MEC chair.

Soon after the questions, Mbewe left the Comesa hall in Blantyre where the press briefing was taking place and one of his colleagues apologized to Ansah and MEC officials.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :