DPP assemble a ‘battalion of lawyers’ in Malawi presidential election case

A total of 16 lawyers are battling it out in the presidential poll result case with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sending more lawyers than any other group.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has the second biggest number of lawyers then the Malawi Electoral Commission and Malawi Law Society.

The DPP legal team, which has joined the court proceedings as an interested party, is led by former Attorney General Charles Mhango- who is the party’s legal adviser and has just won as a member of Parliament in Rumphi Central constituency.

Others include private practice lawyers Frank Mbeta, David Kanyenda, Mada Mmeta, Chris Masanje, Chancy Gondwe and Oscar Taulo.

The DPP lawyers have teamed up with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) legal team which was fighting for the vacation of a court injunction against announcement of the presidential poll results .

The main opposition MCP of Lazarus Chakwera went to court after noticing what it claimed were irregularities in results from 10 of the country’s 28 districts.

The injunction cited irregularities noticed that should necessitate a recount in those areas.

Opposition parties also complained that figures on many sheets were altered using correction fluid – Tippex.

The MEC legal team has three lawyers; Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, David Banda and Andy Kaonga whist the MCP lawyers are led by Titus Mvalo and others include Pempho Likongwe and two others.

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire has since reserved his ruling which he said would be delivered “within a reasonable time.”

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said during the Sunday press briefing at the Comesa Tally Centre in Blantyre that the commission was still tied with the injunction, restraining it from announcing the outcome of the presidential vote.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :