Malawi Police IG vows to act swiftly on violent perpetrators: MHRC condemns MCP

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Rodney Jose has warned that police will not hesitate but to deal with all violent perpetrators as results for the presidential election are yet to be announced.

Jose said this in reacting to reports that indicates that some alleged Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters more especially in Central Region are attacking innocent people in a politically motivated acts of violence.

“We will act swiftly to bring all perpetrators of violence to book” said Jose.

Jose cited an example of places like Mponela in Dowa, Nsundwe and Santhe where MCP supporters reportedly acted violently by among other things stoning motorists and barricading roads.

Meanwhile, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has strongly condemned the attacks and advised the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership to refrain from political violence.

“The commission wishes to condemn such violence in the strongest terms and wishes to advise the MCP leadership to appeal to its followers and supporters to refrain from any form of violence. Importantly, the commission calls upon the MCP leadership to condemn such acts of violence. It must be repeated that peace is a right and a precondition for any sustainable development,” reads the statement by MHRC as seen by Nyasa Times.

It further reminds the party that the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi encourages peaceful resolution of disputes

But MCP Spokesperson Maurice Munthali has since distanced his party from the alleged acts of violence.

Munthali said MCP is a peaceful party and that it is not involved in any alleged political violence.

“People are very angry out there but to associate that with our party is uncalled for. MCP is a peaceful party and we call for calm among our supporters no matter the outcome of the elections” Munthali is quoted as saying.

On Saturday, alleged supporters of MCP are said to have burned a DPP office in Dowa while earlier that day, others were seen marching in the streets of Lilongwe.

