Ansah Prays for Rains, Urges Authorities to Use CDF Prudently

Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah SC has called on legislators and district council officials to use the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund (CDF) prudently in order to improve the welfare of rural communities across the country.

Ansah made the call in Zomba during a church service at Christ Citadel International, where she joined congregants in prayers for the nation and for favourable rains.

“The K5 billion Constituency Development Fund is meant to uplift the living standards of rural people and must be used in a way that brings tangible development to communities,” she said.

The Vice President said both the Constitution and the Bible emphasise the protection of human life and the responsibility to care for the vulnerable, noting that misuse of public resources undermines these values.

She said government expects the fund to translate into improved road infrastructure, better healthcare services, and economic empowerment initiatives in rural areas.

Ansah warned that councils and constituencies that fail to utilise the funds properly deny citizens their right to development and a decent life.

She cautioned officials against awarding contracts to unqualified or fake contractors, observing that such practices compromise the quality and sustainability of development projects.

“Do not award contracts to fake and unqualified contractors because the resources are meant to improve the welfare of poor people,” she said.

The Vice President further reminded duty bearers that public trust depends on transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the management of development resources.

Member of Parliament for Zomba City South, James Mpunga, said his constituency is committed to ensuring that CDF projects respond to the real needs of the people and deliver meaningful change.

“We will deliver according to the expectations of the people using the resources allocated to the constituency,” Mpunga said.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Fredrick Misinjo, assured the Vice President that the district council will closely monitor the utilisation of the fund to ensure projects are implemented as planned.

He said the council is working with relevant stakeholders to strengthen oversight mechanisms and promote responsible use of public funds.

The Constituency Development Fund was increased to K5 billion per constituency to accelerate grassroots development and enhance service delivery in rural areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :