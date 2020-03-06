Ansah says current MEC to administer Malawi fresh elections

March 6, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has told a local television that the current commissioners will administer the Constitutional Court sanctioned May 19 presidential election.

Embattled Ansah says will run the fresh elections with current ‘incompetent’ MEC

Her comments come as rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are organising what they call five million protester demonstration to shut down all state residences to force President Peter Mutharika fire the commissioners.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, who scores of Malawians have also been demonstrating against her continued stay in office, told Rainbow Television that the commissioners will soon launch the electoral calendar for the fresh election slated for 19th May.

She maintain that she  would only resign if the Supreme Court upholds the February 3 2020 Constitutional Court judgement that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election for massive irregularities.

Her stand comes hot of the heals of recommendations by  Members of Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) for the  dismissal of MEC commissioners—including embattled chairperson Ansah—for alleged incompetence and mismanagement of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, it has emerged.

PAC made the resolution of the public inquiry that assessed the competences of MEC members as ordered by the Constitutional Court on February 3.

The Constitutional Court declared the commissioners incompetent in the discharge of their duties of  managing elections and ordered PAC to conduct hearings to assess if they are up to the task ahead of a presidential election rerun by July 2.

But Ansah has since said the current MEC is all set to organise the fresh polls

During the television interview, Ansah said the commission has a deficit but was quick to say they are working with Treasury and development partners to help provide the deficit.

She has also assured the nation that they will run the fresh presidential election within the stipulated time, a departure from their earlier plan to have additional days.

NICE Public Trust Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju and the Malawi Electoral Support Network – MESN Chairperson Steve Duwa, separately on Thursday that there is now nothing they can do on civic and voter eduction following absence of the electoral calendar

MEC commissioners include  Ansah, Mary Nkosi, Elvey Mtafu, Moffat Banda, Yahaya M’madi, Linda Kunje, Jean Mathanga,  the Reverend Clifford Baloyi and the Reverend Killion Mgawi.

Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Mukuti chani? People has concious plse. Leave MEC honorably

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Likoma
Guest
Likoma

We are a nation that is simply too reckless.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

But this lady and APM will live to regret their arrogance one of these days. They are basically saying to Malawians “ndinu ndani inu”.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Okhuzidwa
Guest
Okhuzidwa

Uyuyu uyu ndiwasatanic sure yekha said atula pansi udindo khothi likapanga nullify zisankho pano wasintha mawanga akufuna atisankhirebe munthu yemwe sitikumufuna ndikupempha ambuye mumuponyere chibomba ameneyu.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Patriotic Malawi
Guest
Patriotic Malawi

Stupidity of the highest order, & the devilish woman has the audacity to corruptly speak premeditated this nonsense. You’re no longer relevant when it comes to conducting fresh elections hence your track record of Dubious tippex election has shown us you’re absolute to run MEC.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thats Me
Guest
Thats Me

In all this I am really unhappy with the conduct of both Chakwera and Chilima. They do not have Malawi at heart. Why can’t they make the alliance work? President Chakwera because MCP earned it and Vice Chilima and we move forward. Are these two people in it to assist us remove the cancerous regime or want they want us to be stuck with it forever?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

People who don’t love Malawi. May God intervene.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago