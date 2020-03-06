Malawi police arrest Rwandese woman for abusing step children

Lingadzi police station is keeping in custody a 28 year old Rwandese woman Slivia Mukunoheri for allegedly abusing her two step children by making them crawl on a hard concrete surface.

This occurred on Tuesday in Area 49 at Gulliver, in the capital city.

Police at Lingadzi said some well wishers informed police that in area 49 Gulliver, there are two children who were abused and are failing to walk and go to school due to the wounds they had after being scorched.

After receiving the information, the police said they went to Kalonga primary school where these kids are learning and teachers at the school took police where the victimized children stay.

“It was sad seeing both children with scorched wounds on their knees. Upon asking them, it was discovered that the two children were being forced to crawl from house up to main gate five rounds,” said a police officer.

The children said they were punished for soaking in water some rice where they added some sugar because they were hungry, saying this angered their step mother who in return punished them by making them crawl.

Slivia Mukunoheri Hassan hails from Kigali province in Rwanda and had so far been charged with act intended to cause grievous harm.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :