Chimulirenji misses another government assignment

Degraded once a ‘vice president’ Everton Chimulirenji, who is now Minister for Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events missed yet another government assignment on Friday in the north when his ministry distributed various relief items to flood victims in Karonga.

This was barely three days after he also missed the martyr’s day commemorations events on Tuesday in Nkhata Bay.

Chimulirenji seems to feel embarrassed after the state vice presidency convoy and protocols were withdrawn from him following the Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election and stripped him of his state vice presidency.

Ministry officials were on the ground in Karonga in his absence, distributing the relief items to the displaced families following heavy rains that have been falling since January 24,’2020 and have caused the flooding of rivers, a situation that has affected a cumulative total of 10,828 households, of which 2,252 have been displaced and have sought refuge in their relation’s houses and 13 camps set by the District Council.

Government through the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events has been reaching out to the affected households with food and non-food items such as rice, beans and family tents.

The latest provision of relief assistance follows floods that occurred on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Speaking in Karonga when he visited the affected people and made a symbolic presentation of the relief items, Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni assured the affected of continued government support.

“Let me assure you that government will not forsake you. We will continue providing the much needed assistance as we work on a lasting solution.

“We have heard the calls for the construction of a dyke and let me assure you that we will seriously look into the request and see how best we can go about it,” said Moleni.

In his remarks, TA Karonga commended government and other humanitarian partners for providing the affected with relief assistance and called upon government and disaster risk management stakeholders to construct dykes in flood prone areas in the district, as a lasting solution to heavy flooding.

During the provision of the relief assistance, a well-wisher donated and demonstrated how to use water purifying kits.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :