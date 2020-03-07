Step father burns child over relish: Malawi police arrest him

A four-year-old boy is in hospital at St Peter’s mission in Likoma Island after his step father burned him for allegedly eating relish meant for lunch.

The victim, whose name we cannot reveal on ethical grounds, suffered the punishment after he admitted that he committed the crime because he was not given breakfast on Friday morning.

Police have since arrested the step father,Nelson Kauka 39, who will appear before court soon to answer charges of acts intended to cause grevious bodily harm contrary to section 235 (a) of the penal code.

Police spokesperson at Likoma Mcliff Ngulube says the suspect is a motorcycle taxi operator of Kanyenda village ,Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

“It is said that the victim, on Friday, went into the house and ate all relish (fish) which was kept for lunch.

“Upon noticing this, the suspect asked the victim who admitted to have eaten the relish because he was not given breakfast.

“This angered the suspect who finally tied the victim’s both hands with a wire and placed them on a charcoal burner,” said Ngulube.

The victim sustained severe burns on both hands, he said.

He said neighbours heard the victim’s cry and rushed to the house where they found the boy in deep agony due to severe burns and they eventually rescued him.

Ngulube said Likoma Police officers rushed to the scene to confirm andbarrested the suspect while the victim was taken to St Peters Hospital for treatment.

