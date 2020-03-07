Coronavirus delays in Chinese hotel opening in Blantyre

Management of a new Chinese Hotel in Blantyre say the opening has been delayed due to the Coronavirus disease which has effected the transportation of furniture from China.

Peacock Hotel deputy manager Derrick Xu said this on Friday when minister of Trade, Industry and Trade Salim Bagus toured the hotel facility.

“We were supposed to open the hotel two months ago, constructed was completed two months ago but we are unable to get the furniture from the People’s Republic of China due to the Coronavirus,” he said.

He said the reopening has been rescheduled to April, 2020.

The hotel, situated close to Civic offices, is one of the few magnificent upmarket hotels in the commercial city.

