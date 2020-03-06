Innobuild to sponsor Mzuzu and Districts  Football League

Since Mzuzu Coffee pulled out sponsorship for Mzuzu and Districts Football League three years ago, the SIMSO Premier League has been the sole league in northern region without football action and competition below it, as is the case in the central region.

Mzuzu Coffee pulled out the sponsorship citing lack of funds and maladministration at the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA).

NRFA can now breathe a sigh of relief as Innobuild Private Limited has come in to sponsor the Mzuzu and Districts Football League which will accommodate teams from Mzuzu City, Ekwendeni in Mzimba, Mpherembe and Bwengu in Rumphi.

The sponsorship package is worth K2 million and General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), Masiya Nyasulu, says there is hope that Innobuild will sponsor the league for a considerable period of time depending on how officials will administer the league.

“Since we don’t have divisional leagues under the SIMSO Premier League, this league will help to have strong teams joining the premier league.

“We feel this is a good package. You are aware that our regional league is pegged atMK 5 which we feel is not sufficient but K2 mllion for this league is quite remarkable. We will in future engage the sponsors to consider other districts like Nkhata-Bay, other parts of Mzimba and Chitipa,” remarked Nyasulu.

