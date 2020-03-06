DPP wins against Mbakuwaku  in Liwawadzi ward by-elections: No MCP, UTM candidates

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Pharaoh Kambiri winner of the by-elections conducted on Thursday 5th March 2020 for Liwawadzi Ward which is under Balaka North Constituency in the Eastern Region District of Balaka.

Kambiri won with 2,165 votes followed by Precious Khwiyawo Chimtengo who stood as independent got 665 votes while another independent candidate Obedi Peter got 632.

Ronald Pias Mphepo of People Party came fourth with 537 while Mervin Makwinja of Freedom Party and Harris Mhere of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) finished fifth and sixt with 101 and 28 votes respectively.

According to a statement released on Friday, the Commission says it is satisfied that the by-elections were conducted in an environment where the electorates were free to elect a candidate of their choice without fear and intimidation.

“The Commission, therefore, declares this election as a credible one that has met legal requirements and international best practices” reads the statement in part.

Liwawadzi Ward had six candidates and a total of 20,629 were registered voters.

However only 4, 608 voters turned up for polling representing a 22.34 percent voter turnout.

There were 30 null and void votes after the counting process.

In sending her congratulatory message to the winner, Ansah said: “I extend congratulations to the winner…You have a social contract with the people of Liwawadzi Ward and please go out there and implement it. I urge you and your supporters to celebrate responsibly”.

The by-elections were conducted to replace Councilor Thomson Titani Bwanali who died last year while in service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :