Anthony Makondetsa preaches on in Ndagwira Mbendera, to launch album month-end

After a five-year hiatus, one of Malawi’s finest artists and most consistent composers Anthony Makondetsa has announced his return to the music scene with his eighth album Ndagwira Mbendera.

In the new album, the Chileka reggae artist reaffirms his status as a gospel preacher, plucking teachings from the Holy Book to impart knowledge of peace and unity among humankind.

The artist, aptly known by his moniker ‘Mr Cool’ owing to his composed nature, told Nyasa Times that the main thrust of the messaging in Ndagwira Mbendera is drawn from the Bible.

He said he is using the gospel to tackle corruption and the lack of love and unity.

“There is a general lack of justice in the world. In offices, in the church, in families and even in courts; there is no justice. There is a lot of corruption and greed in the world. Nowadays, people will not do anything for the sake of helping another.

“If you help someone, then you expect some payment in return. There is nothing that someone cannot do for you out of love for their fellow human being like it used to be in the past. There is nothing for free these days,” he explained.

Makondetsa, who comes from a long lineage of legendary musicians such as Robert and Arnold Fumulani, Daniel and Donald Kachamba, Black Missionaries and Wailing Brothers as well as EvisonMatafale, said the love bestowed on humanity by God has ceased to exist.

“I just wanted to bring this message forward without mentioning any names or pointing fingers at anyone. I have just held on to the flag of justice. Whether people criticize me depending on how they perceive the message is another thing; but what I know is that I am standing on the firm ground of justice,” he said.

Makondetsa said the target audience for the message is widespread and is not intended for a particular group.

“This message goes out to everyone. For people who are open to criticism, they will find lessons in the message and they will realise the wrong they have been doing and acknowledge it.

“But people who do not want to be criticized will think that I am targeting them with the message for the things that they do or that they have done in the past,” he said.

So far, Makondetsa has released four songs from the forthcoming album, Ndagwira Mbendera, Philadephia, Wadziwa Liti and Tipulumutseni.

Makondetsa is due to launch the album this month-end across the country.

The launch party kicks off on 31 August at Robin’s Park in Blantyre followed by September 2 at Lilongwe Golf Club and Squirrel’s Park in Mzuzu a week later.

During the launches, the ‘Muyuda’ artist will be supported by Black Missionaries, SkeffaChimoto, Dan Lu, Snowden Ibu, Khonzie Masimbe and Atoti Manje, among others.

