Mutharika vows never to allow MCP back in power: Malawi leader brands UTM ‘movement of insults’

President Peter Mutharika has vowed never to allow the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) back in government, describing the veteran opposition as a party of darkness and murderers.

In a Talk to the President program to be aired on Thursday on State-controlled MBC, Mutharika said as long as he is alive, the main opposition in parliament will never win an election.

“As long as Peter Mutharika is alive, I will never allow them to rule this country again. This is a party of darkness. This is a party of murderers. We will never allow them to rule the country again,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from the MCP.

MCP has of late been overshadowed by the new strongest political force of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM).

UTM has taken the Malawi political landscape by storm, with the vice president’s clear agenda capitalising on the political weaknesses of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which include corruption, nepotism, and cronyism in government.

Chilima’s political motto is to ‘drain the swamp’ of all its vices.

Commenting on Chilima and the UTM, Mutharika accused them of running the campaign on the basis of insulting him and the DPP officials.

“Can you really run the whole presidential campaign on the basis of insulting others? This is ridiculous,” he said.

He also tore apart Chilima’s promise of creating one million jobs, saying this was impossible.

Mutharika has dodged the private media to articulate his agenda and instead prefers the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

