Mutharika vows never to allow MCP back in power: Malawi leader brands UTM ‘movement of insults’

President Peter Mutharika has vowed never to allow the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) back in government, describing the veteran opposition as a party of darkness and murderers.
In a Talk to the President program to be aired on Thursday on State-controlled MBC, Mutharika said as long as he is alive, the main opposition in parliament will never win an election.
“As long as Peter Mutharika is alive, I will never allow them to rule this country again. This is a party of darkness. This is a party of murderers. We will never allow them to rule the country again,” he said.
There was no immediate comment from the MCP.
MCP has of late been overshadowed by the new strongest political force of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM).
UTM has taken the Malawi political landscape by storm, with the vice president’s clear agenda capitalising on the political weaknesses of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which include corruption, nepotism, and cronyism in government.
Chilima’s political motto is to ‘drain the swamp’ of all its vices.
Commenting on Chilima and the UTM, Mutharika accused them of running the campaign on the basis of insulting him and the DPP officials.
“Can you really run the whole presidential campaign on the basis of insulting others? This is ridiculous,” he said.
He also tore apart Chilima’s promise of creating one million jobs, saying this was impossible.
Mutharika has dodged the private media to articulate his agenda and instead prefers the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.
Ili ndiye bodza. Is it you who is going to vote to stop MCP from winning elections? He has in his party people who supported MCP in the 1970s up to some few years ago. Are these now good people just because they are DPP? Dausi was a close aid of Kamuzu and some were part of the feared MYP. Are all these people now ok because they are in DPP? My foot. Some of us who support MCP are doing so because we are tired of your leadership. You are very tribalistic and very corrupt to the teeth. Mark… Read more »
Dpp is the one that runs on insults Nyapapi iwe eg mchacha, jefule and mbc tv and radio
Just thinking aloud, is it not interesting to note that there are three party presidents in DPP led administration
1. Peter Mutharika (DPP)
2. Saulosi Chilima (UTM)
3 Atupele Muluzi (UDF)
Alamu Pumbwa Mwakalamba inu. Mwayamba kunjanja mutalavula K145 million itathina pakhosi. Bingu alone killed 20 people in July 2011. What authority do you have not to allow MCP to rule? Bakili lamented about matchonanu and now it’s Callista. At least Robin Hood was better because he stole from the rich and gave it to the poor. Alamu Pumbwa Mwakula is stealing from the poor and keeping it with him and Chisale. You are a very bad person who does not deserve to lead Malawians. God will soon punish you. God akunyenyanyenya. God punished Chitsulo cha Njanji.
Can you tell us who is a murder in MCP? What Malawians know to day is that you are Robin Hood, Prince of thieves. You claim that UTM is insulting you, are you not insulting MCP by calling it a party of murders. Why are you afraid of MCP so much. You are confident that you will not allow MCP to rule again because you know that you are going to rig (steal) the votes as you did in 2014. The good thing is that Chilima who is your Vice has told the nation what you plan to do, Mr… Read more »
mcp NDIYAMUTHALIKA KAPENA YA AMALAWI? NDIYE TIILORE AKUBAWA ALAMULIREBE? NOOOO OVER MY DEAD BODY.
its not about you allowing but Malawians to speak through ballot……ukavota ndiwe?
Wishful thinking Mr President, with all these billions your government is stealing from us we won’t allow that to continue. The MCP you are talking about didn’t kill Njauju and Chasowa and the new MCP is comprised of new blood while the old blood is in your party, Dausi, Hertherwick Ntaba etc. Thanks to VP for helping MCP to win.
MCP izapangisa ADMARC kugula chimanga pa nthawi yake nkumathandiza a Malawi nkukhala ndi mtsika odalilika osati zanuzi zomauza ADMARC kuyamba kugula chimanga mu August ma vendor atawabera kale a Malawi.shame on you DPP…CHIPANI cha ma k145,000,000.00 ndi fuel gate.
I believe that God controls everything including governments. I get scared when people start producing statements like they are God themselves. If Peter Muthalika do not allow but God allows, what will happen? Be careful with your speech Mr President. Continue being a politician but still remember everything is in the hands of God.