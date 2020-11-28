Anti-Bishop Malasa faction faces resistance: Chased by parishioners in Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire

A disgruntled faction of the Anglican Communion pushing for the removal of Bishop Brighton Vitus Malasa is facing resistance from parishioners in the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire, with the church members openly confronting them when they were in a campaign to remove the bishop from his post.

The group has been visiting Anglican parishes and churches under the diocese of Upper Shire they have reportedly been persuading the laity to rise against the embattled bishop.

But some parishioners have openly informed them that they are tired with them as they have destroyed the church of God and that their behaviour is not godly.

They also accused them of affecting development in the church.

According to some audios that are circulating in the social media, some of their members who went to Mchenga – St. Barnabas Mtonda Church on Thursday, were chased by the church members.

It was argued though the group is busy castigating and fabricating false stories against Malasa, majority of them do not have good reputation in the society as some of them have fathered babies outside the wedlock/marriages though they are priest , some goes out with prostitute and some have stolen church funds within their parishes, according to the audios.

Recently, one of the churches near Nkope Parish has joined the Nkope Parish and they have now started to support Malasa because of lack of trust in the disgruntled group.

They cited greed and evil mind as being the major reason influencing the disgruntled Anglicans to rise against Malasa.

The parishioners also complained that some of the group members were demanding money from the church members, which they are now tired of.

Meanwhile, Malasa has instructed his lawyers to sue the group for defamation as they published a fake story that the bishop was going out with one of the priest’s wife in the past.

Malasa wonders why the issue is coming now when the incident happened many years ago.

Recently, Malasa met the demands that disgruntled Anglicans made, which include recruitment of the new diocesan secretary, changing of the institution boards of governance and audit.

