Anti-Corruption Bureau moved to investigate presidential advisors Shyley Kondonwe, Adamson Mkandawire

Forum for National Development (FND) has asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Shyley Kondowe and Adamson Mkandawire over suspected financial crimes, money laundering and corruption.

In its letter dated October 6, 2022, FND says it wants the bureau to immediately conduct a lifestyle audit for Kondowe and Mkandawire to array the fears of money laundering and corrupt practices.

“We are disturbed with the picture that is making rounds in the social media platforms alleged to be that of Mr. Shyley Kondowe and Mr. Admson Mkandawire, both said to be advisors to President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who are displaying huge sums of cash in United States Dollars on the table.

“The two being public officers working with the President, the image being displayed raises questions as far as the offenses under financial crimes act, money laundering act, foreign currency control act and the corrupt practices act are concerned,” reads the letter FND National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi has signed.

“Furthermore, as Malawi is going through a forex shortage, it will be in the public interest for the Police and Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) to interrogate the two gentlemen to disclose the source and how they were found in possession of such huge cash in US$. The two must further disclose the purpose of the cash and produce bank receipts in terms of where they obtained the money from,” adds Chodzi.

He further reminds the graft busting body that being found with unexplained foreign currency is an offense under the exchange control act of Malawi, and that when public officers displaying such huge sums of money, Malawians have every reason to be worried with the other cited piece of laws, which might have been contravened.

Chodzi stresses that the two “gentlemen” need to be investigated to determine the source and purpose of the money as displayed in the image.

“We therefore write your institutions as you have all interest in the financial crimes in Malawi, to urgently investigate the two gentlemen especially that they work in the office of the President and the image sends wrong signals as to the commitment of the administration towards corruption, money laundering and financial crimes,” concludes Chodzi in his letter that has been copied to the Inspector General of Police and Head of the Financial Intelligence Authority.

