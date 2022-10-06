Chakwera assents to One-Stop Border Control bill, 3 others

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has assented to four bills, which members of Parliament (MPs) passed during the recent sitting of the National Assembly.

The assented to bills include Bill No. 16 of 2022: One-Stop Border Control, Bill No. 29 of 2022: Malawi School of Government, Bill No. 31 of 2022: Gaming and Lotteries; and Bill No. 34 of 2022: OPEN Fund for International Development (SADC Sub Regional Transport and Trade Facilitation Project) Benga-Dwangwa Road Loan (Authorisation).

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda confirmed the development with Nyasa Times in a brief interview on Thursday evening.

Kasunda said this means that the assented to bills have become law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!