Chakwera assents to One-Stop Border Control bill, 3 others

October 7, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has assented to four bills, which members of Parliament (MPs) passed during the recent sitting of the National Assembly.

Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda

The assented to bills include Bill No. 16 of 2022: One-Stop Border Control, Bill No. 29 of 2022: Malawi School of Government, Bill No. 31 of 2022: Gaming and Lotteries; and Bill No. 34 of 2022: OPEN Fund for International Development (SADC Sub Regional Transport and Trade Facilitation Project) Benga-Dwangwa Road Loan (Authorisation).

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda confirmed the development with Nyasa Times in a brief interview on Thursday evening.

Kasunda said this means that the assented to bills have become law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Anti-Corruption Bureau moved to investigate presidential advisors Shyley Kondonwe, Adamson Mkandawire

Forum for National Development (FND) has asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Shyley Kondowe and Adamson Mkandawire over suspected...

Close