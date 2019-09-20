Anti-quota system movement split: New leadership to put pressure on Malawi govt
A movement which was formed to fight the quota system of selecting students into public schools and universities is now split, with the splinter group planning to shut down secondary schools.
This is barely one month since the formation of the northern region based Anti-Quota System Movement and just a week after it organised poorly patronized protests in the north on ‘quota system must fall.’
According to the splinter group, Bina Shaba is now the chairperson, Isaac Jeke Ziba is the secretary general and Charles Kajoloweka, the founding member of the initial movement, is also in the executive committee.
Shaba said the new movement would implement what people had agreed earlier which the initial movement officials later rejected.
“We will shut down all secondary schools and hold vigils until the government removes the quota system,” said Shaba.
Chairperson of the original movement Moses Mkandawire said he was surprised that some members have formed a parallel grouping, saying this was retrogressive.
“If they thought we were not providing good leadership for the movement, we are ready to face new elections,” he said.
Mkandawire said he was not backing the militant approach and that it was illogical to shut down secondary schools on the quota system when the movement is in talks with the government on the matter.
He said the talks are at an advanced stage, saying it was therefore good to give the tlks a chance.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The movement is not split. Governemnt hijacked Moses Mkandawire with money to confuse things. We removed him together with Dan Msowoya. Both of these have not even raised a single tambala to the cause of anti-quota. Its a long fight and we will continue to fight you tribalists. Fuck off sellouts like Moses Mkandawire, an idiot publicity seeking dog. We know what you are trying to cover up….the land deals in Mzuzu…..yes you even found your way in the Mzimba Heritage to serve your big stomach,……we are also getting rid of you there. AKulu ulyezi umupweteninge.
PLEASE DO NOT ONLY FIGHT THIER STUPID QUOTA SYSTEM BUT FORCIBLY INCLUDE THE DEMAND T END NEPOTISM THAT IS CONDUCTED BY A GOVERNMENT WITHOUT SHAME AND IMPUNITY……… For what good is education for your kids if the same government that you support with your own taxes openly does not give them equal opportunities for jobs! My DPP Party and Government must end nepotism carried out by the Chisales, Muharas, Mwandidyas, Kasailas, Namarikas, Mukhitos, Ben Phiris, Muchachas, Dausis, Dakamawus, Nankhumwas, Chipungus, Magangas and the First Lady for the benefit of wives, girlfriends, Lomwe relatives, Chisales relatives, Ministers children and DPP thugs… Read more »
Atseke sukuluzo. azikavina vimbuza ndi ana awowo, athu pakati ndi kummwera akuphunzira.
MOSES MKANDAWIRE NDIWE CADET, WHICH GOVT ARE YOU DISCUSSING WITH??