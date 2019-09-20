Anti-quota system movement split: New leadership to put pressure on Malawi govt

A movement which was formed to fight the quota system of selecting students into public schools and universities is now split, with the splinter group planning to shut down secondary schools.

This is barely one month since the formation of the northern region based Anti-Quota System Movement and just a week after it organised poorly patronized protests in the north on ‘quota system must fall.’

According to the splinter group, Bina Shaba is now the chairperson, Isaac Jeke Ziba is the secretary general and Charles Kajoloweka, the founding member of the initial movement, is also in the executive committee.

Shaba said the new movement would implement what people had agreed earlier which the initial movement officials later rejected.

“We will shut down all secondary schools and hold vigils until the government removes the quota system,” said Shaba.

Chairperson of the original movement Moses Mkandawire said he was surprised that some members have formed a parallel grouping, saying this was retrogressive.

“If they thought we were not providing good leadership for the movement, we are ready to face new elections,” he said.

Mkandawire said he was not backing the militant approach and that it was illogical to shut down secondary schools on the quota system when the movement is in talks with the government on the matter.

He said the talks are at an advanced stage, saying it was therefore good to give the tlks a chance.

