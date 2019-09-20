Malawi U-17 players regroup

A 30-member squad of Malawi Under 17 National Football team players is expected to regroup this Friday at the Mpira Village in Blantyre to start camping in preparation for the forth 2019 COSAFA Under 17 Youth Championship that will be hosted by Malawi.

Head Coach Deklerk Nsakakuona has added 10 more players to the 20-man squad that went to Tanzania for the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) games last month.

The team will remain in camp until the start of the tournament on 11th October.

FAM technical Director John Kaputa says they have jointly with the Malawi Schools Sports Association put in place a programme that has incorporated academic activities to keep the players abreast with their studies.

“All the players are now registered with Massa and have been provided with text and note books as per their classes. We will now work on allocating teachers for academic sessions in between training sessions,” said Kaputa.

According to Kaputa, the team will have a total of 18 training days before the Cosafa competition.

He said the team will be training three times a day during the first week.

“The head coach of Deklerck Msakakuona will be working hand in hand with the office of the technical director to make sure that the team is fully prepared for the tournament which is starting in October” said Kaputa.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brian Kamenya Wongani Chimkonde Chimango Mughogho Maxwell Makopa

DEFENDERS

Precious Shaba Innocent Chipolopolo Sunganani Geoffrey Clifford Chimulambe Harrison Kapata Akuzike Lifa Thoko Meja Maxwell Ng’ambi

MIDFIELDERS

Mayamiko M’madi Chifundo Mbofana Noel Sakala Chuma Tukula Harvey Nasiyaya Oscar Khulumula Festus Duwe Amidu Mponda Julio Chagunda Kenneth Chagunda Frank Mahowa Wilson Kamphonda

STRIKERS

Chikumbutso Salima Emmanuel Jnr Savieli Chikondi Mvula Fatsani Chiusiwa James Dimbwa Andrew Sikola

