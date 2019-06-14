Apam demands people with albinism gets budgetary vote

Association of People with Albinism (Apam) has asked government to consider factor in a budgetary vote for people with albinism.

Apam board chairperson Grace Massa said people with albinism should have the national budgetary vote as is the case with HIV or TB diseases.

She said this on Thursday during a new conference in Lilongwe where Apam and government announced activities marking International Albinism Day which falls on June 13 every year.

“We need steady money for the plan of action as well as protect people with albinism from attacks and killings,” said Massa.

Treasury spokesperson Davis Saddo said the idea was good but asked Apam to work with the ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Chief Disability Awareness and Equalisation officer in the ministry Jullian Mabangwe said the government released the K250 million for the action plan only that Apam is failing to submit a formal request, attach their plans and all relevant documents as the release of government money requires due process that must be followed.

