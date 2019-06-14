Family of fallen hero soldier faults Malawi army  over delayed

A family of a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier who was killed in 2015 in the Republic of Congo has faulted the MDF for delays in giving out compensation to the family.

Daughter to the slain soldier Anne Mayao said the family has been reminding MDF since their father, Dyson Mayao was killed for compensation money.

“My father was killed in UN peace keeping mission but MDF is failing to pay us compensation yet others whose relations were killed last year and this year, have already received the compensation money,” she said.

Spokesperson for the MDF Paul Chiphwanya said the UN has its own system of paying compensation money.

He however said the money has now been transferred to MDF account and the Mayao family should get the compensation money by next week.

