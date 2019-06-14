Mukuru vouchers now redeemable through Mpamba agents

Beneficiaries of international remittance facilitated by Mukuru can now redeem their vouchers conveniently and cost effectively from any TNM Mpamba agent following the launch of joint service by TNM and Mukuru.

Mpamba is the mobile money service for TNM Plc, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange.

Speaking at a joint launch of the service, Head of TNM Mpamba Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the expanded service underscores Mpamba’s ability to break cash transfer barriers and limits while increasing customers’ access to liquidity in a flexible and convenient manner.

Mphatso said the new service represents a broadening and deepening of the partnership between TNM and Mukuru dating back to 2016 when the two digital finance providers enabled international remittance services direct to all Mpamba wallet holders.

“We are proud to translate our three-year partnership into something that meets the international remittance needs of Malawians regardless of their Mobile Network Service provider.

“As Mukuru’s points of representation grow globally, the Mpamba distribution network is also growing rapidly ensuring that money sent from any Mukuru point is accessed by the intended recipients easily by being redeemed from any TNM Mpamba agent,” he said.

To redeem funds sent from Mukuru, recipients of Mukuru vouchers regardless of their network can visit any TNM Mpamba agent with their valid voucher and ID.

He said the deepening of the scope in the partnership with Mukuru is in line with TNM Mpamba’s strategic direction in the provision of real financial inclusion.

Mukuru Money Transfer’s Country Representative Peggy Mhone said: “Mukuru’s partnership with TNM Mpamba gives the people of Malawi the best opportunity to receive money instantly and directly to them. With this development people will be receiving money in a convenient way by visiting any TNM Mpamba Agent closest to them.”

Mukuru enables people in Malawi to receive money sent from Botswana, South-Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union.

