 APM changes Malawi’s development levels from, at first, Singapore to, now, USA levels

Barely a year after assuring Malawians that he will develop the country to levels of Singapore; President Peter Mutharika has backtracked and now says he will develop Malawi to levels of United States of America.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Mutharika—who returned to Lilongwe after a three-month absence—promised the people of the capital city that he would develop Malawi to the level of the United States of America or London.

The remarks are a sharp contrast to what the President said last year when he promised to develop Malawi to levels of South Africa and Singapore.

Speaking at Biwi Triangle on arrival from Blantyre, Mutharika who was in high spirits, said he is geared to transform Malawi in the next five years if voted into power again.

“If you give us another five years, this country will be transformed. It will be like South Africa, Singapore, London, America or Canada,” Mutharika said while laughing.

Not long ago, Malawi was ranked the world’s second-fastest growing economy, only superseded by the oil-rich Qatar. This landlocked country without minerals to talk about had peaked in economic growth.

The world has had economies that defied the odds to shed poverty and become prosperity. Singapore offers Malawi a reason to think positively and a lesson to emulate. It assures the so-called third poorest nation on earth that with proper planning, dedication, sacrifices and unity of its people, it is possible to make a difference.

The Chinese have developed on the basis of their own theory. The same applies to the Japanese, South Koreans, Rwandese and many other countries that are doing well.

Malawi can rebuild and do what other countries did.

