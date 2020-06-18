Funds or no funds, June 23 Malawi elections must go on—MCP
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka says opposition political parties will make sure that the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election is held on June 23 despite funding shortages.
Mkaka made the remarks on Thursday morning during Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) interface with stakeholders in Lilongwe.
He said: “We will use all the available instruments to make sure that MEC is funded to conduct the election on the set date.”
Mkaka, however, did not indicate how opposition political parties are going to source funding for MEC.
MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale has said the commission has a budget shortfall of more than K8 billion.
“As the situation is, even if this money is disbursed now, it will take a few days to clear and the Commission will face very serious logistical challenges to implement this election,” said Kachale.
He said MEC officials have engaged Treasury on the same and will this afternoon appraise Parliament on the challenges the commission has been facing and seek direction on how best to proceed with the election.
Mr Mkaka has just split a can of worms 😷
He is telling us that since they have been
buldozing the Judges and threatening them through HRDC and the courts are in they hands and can toos them as they wish …..
WAKE UP MALAWIANS WAKE UP the future in these Tonse Alliance is dangerous .
Uyudi ndi mkaka zoona. Kodi mkaka wake ndi wa mphaka kapena wa galu? Mkulu ameneyu amakhala ngati kuti amagwiritsira ntchito matako poyankhula ndikumagwiritsira ntchito pakamwa akamakhala. Mbuzi imeneyi zoyankhula zale zopanda nzeru kukhala ngati tambala wakuda woduka mutu. No wonder his team is still using kwaaachhha zachikalekale while ada ppl r using their hands ndikumakalima chimanga. Dzukani kunjaku kunacha kalekaaaaleee. #TeamAPM!!! Mbiteee
A Mcp phuma ili be careful kodi anthu wopanda nzeru ngati inu sindinawaone last yr malawi funded the elections with own resources and everything interms of finances was dealt with. Now this time because we dd not expect this donors were ready to assist us with funding but chilima anatukwana ma donors kuti they come here in malawi not to be observers but tourists so mmati titani? Muuzeni chilima apange fund kotsalirirako becoz boma layesetsa kale kumbali yake to cut from budgets of most of the departments from various ministries to beef up the mec funding. Know this in this… Read more »
The who Malawi government does not have 8 billion for elections???? The is a big lie. Ballots are arriving in this country tomorrow. There is money in this country. A few weeks ago APM anayika mwala wamadziko for stadiums
Opposition is obcessed with elections, they can’t reason any more. You think since the courts sided with you on irregularities they will again side with you when you win a frodulent election? Tatopa ife ndi mademo. We want a clean election that will save our money. We are wasting billions here by holding this election it want help the nation to have another fresh election. If that is to happen then Malawians should demonstrate against politicians who want to impoverish the nation with their scrambling for power. They contribute from their parties for us to vote no further use of… Read more »
That’s plan F for dpp,Mwananveka and his team they want to release funding
We need proper elections. No short-cuts because you are the same people who said you do not want madulira.
There is money, but Mutharika is simply buying time. He still wants to remain in power illegally.
Ndawelenga ma comments onse piano koma wekha ndiamene walankhulako zanzeru ndithu
It’s not only money. It is also logistical problems. Phuma limeneli.
Kuti muzizalira kuti pali ma irregularities? NO! we need a proper election we cant be doing this every year. we need a proper election well funded and robustly monitored. or else tell Simbi to cough up the money