DC for Chitipa dies from coronavirus: Malawi’s first high profile death of pandemic

June 18, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

District Commissioner for Chitipa Humphreys Kapalamula Gondwe has died  with coronavirus (Covid-19) as the disease continues its rapid spread in Malawi.

Principal Secretary for ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba has confirmed.

He has also said six of Kapalamula’s contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.

Authorities are currently taking samples from the rest of his contacts.

Meanwhile, despite rising rates of infections, Malawi continued to open the country and social distancing measures are not followed with the political campaign for fresh presidential elections.

Mapwiya
Guest
Mapwiya

Joyce Banda should attend burial for The DC and be given chance to speak to Malawians to confirm what she told us kuti ku Malawi kulibe corona .

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

President Opuma Mai Joyce Banda tiyankhuleni. Paja mumati kulibe Corona Virus. Tiyankhuleni ndithu.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Zoona
Guest
Zoona

JB should comment on this. She should be the Tonse alliance official to attend this burial since Corona does not exist in Malawi.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
james Banda
Guest
james Banda

The is death, do you think those who die of COVID19 are more “deadier” than those who died from other illnesses?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

We shall overcome. RIP

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Died of and not WITH.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
namula
Guest
namula

Joyce said corona ilipo koma Mulungu waticitira cifundo so far.Selective hearing bwanji!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
