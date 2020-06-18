DC for Chitipa dies from coronavirus: Malawi’s first high profile death of pandemic
District Commissioner for Chitipa Humphreys Kapalamula Gondwe has died with coronavirus (Covid-19) as the disease continues its rapid spread in Malawi.
Principal Secretary for ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba has confirmed.
He has also said six of Kapalamula’s contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.
Authorities are currently taking samples from the rest of his contacts.
Meanwhile, despite rising rates of infections, Malawi continued to open the country and social distancing measures are not followed with the political campaign for fresh presidential elections.
Joyce Banda should attend burial for The DC and be given chance to speak to Malawians to confirm what she told us kuti ku Malawi kulibe corona .
President Opuma Mai Joyce Banda tiyankhuleni. Paja mumati kulibe Corona Virus. Tiyankhuleni ndithu.
JB should comment on this. She should be the Tonse alliance official to attend this burial since Corona does not exist in Malawi.
The is death, do you think those who die of COVID19 are more “deadier” than those who died from other illnesses?
We shall overcome. RIP
Died of and not WITH.
Joyce said corona ilipo koma Mulungu waticitira cifundo so far.Selective hearing bwanji!