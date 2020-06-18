Ritaa dethrones Namadingo: Mubwere beats Mapulani in Malawi music Top10 chart

Music diva Ritaa has claimed the driving seat in Malawi music chart having toppled Patience Namadingo who enjoyed the spot for three consecutive months.

It has taken the female musician just a week to ascend into supremacy. She has made it all the way to the top with her latest song entitled Mubwere which dropped into the public domain on 14th June.

This follows a few days after Namadingo bragged about his Mapulani hit song clinging to the top spot for a long period. By then, Mubwere was occupying the second spot, barely a few days after it dropped.

The Kuwawa hit maker becomes the first female musician to have such an impact on the local scene in months. Meanwhile she has two songs in the best 10, Mubwere and Kuwawa, making her the first female artist to ever achieve such a fete.

As Mubwere which can be downloaded here is topping the top 10 chart, Kuwawa is anchoring it with bookmakers tipping the two songs to continue doing better in the chart.

Positive feedback continues to pour in from the listeners. According to some music lovers, the artist has matured has exhibited artistic maturity in her two songs.

“Both Mubwere and Kuwawa deserve to be flying the country’s flag in the region’s top 100. The songs are destined for greatness and the numbers are clearly showing” said upcoming artist TFL.

Ritaa is on the driving seat of a star-studded chart that has Tay Grin, Phyzix, Janta and Macelba baying for her crown.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!