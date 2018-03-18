APM salutes Malawi ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba for double-header title win

President Peter Mutharika has congratulated boxing icon Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba for winning the double-header World Boxing Council (WBC) and WBA Oceania international light-heavyweight title fight against Australian Blake Caparello on unanimous points decision on Friday.

In a press statement issued osigned by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani, President Mutharika is “proud” of Chilembs, who in 2016 he declared him a national hero , saying he is delighted at his latest well deserved win.

“His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika wishes Isaac Chilemba ‘The Golden Boy’ the best of luck as he further climbs back up the boxing ladder where he belongs,” reads part of the statement.

Mutharika has been on record to have commended Chilemba that he has successfully represented the country on the international sporting scene.

Reacting to the President’s statement in an interview, Chilemba said he felt humbled by the gesture.

“It feels very good and I appreciate the President’s gesture,” he said.

The win on Friday enhances the Blantyre-born boxer’s chances of earning a world title fight and move up the WBC rankings.

It was Chilemba’s first fight since 2016 when he broke his arm during a bout in America

