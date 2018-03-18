Mzuzu City MP donates chairs to Chibavi Community Day Secondary School

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency, Leonard Njikho, popularly known as Uncle Jose, on Friday donated chairs worth K225, 000.00 to Chibavi Community Day Secondary School for use by teachers in the staff room.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after making the donation, Njikho said he was fulfilling a promise he made some time back when he visited the school and found out that teachers did not have enough and comfortable chairs in the staff room.

“As a business person, I felt it was my corporate social responsibility to support government efforts in providing an environment conducive for both learners and teachers in a bid to improve quality education in this country,” he said.

“Learners should be provided with better structures for them to do well in their studies and therefore the responsibility of complimenting government’s efforts in development should not only rest on members of parliament but every individual who may have the capacity. People have well established businesses from which they can spare a little something for development in their areas,” added Njikho.

Government, through European Union, is upgrading the school by erecting some more classroom blocks, laboratories, library, administration block, a school hall and a car park.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the donation, Headteacher of the school, Osward Lungu, said he was happy that the MP had fulfilled his promise.

“The chairs he has brought us are the first of their kind in the school. Teachers will be able to prepare their lessons in comfort as they use these chairs,” explained Lungu.

He however lamented lack of a fence at the school which he said was not in the plans of European Union. He said the school was spending over K500, 000.00 annually in replacing items that are easily vandalized by unknown people who take advantage of lack of the fence

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :