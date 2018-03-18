Malawi Queens depart without headcoach Saenda: NAM appoints Mulilima as caretaker

Big blow! Malawi National Netball team will play their two competitions in New Zealand and Australia without their veteran head coach Griffin ‘Zagaro’ Saenda who has failed to travel with the team due illness.

The Queens left Malawi on Saturday (March 17) to New Zealand where it is expected to take part in a four nations Taini Jamison Trophy which will take place in Auckland from March 21-24 2018 before proceeding to Gold Coast in Australia for Commonwealth Games games schuled for April 4-15.

Accoding to the information gathered by Nyasa Times Saenda who replaced Mary Waya following the team’s poor performance has been on-and- off since 2017 due to a lung problem which also forced him to take a break from coaching his team Kukoma Diamonds.

Reports indicate that the lengendary coach was ready to accompany the team but he started feeling unwell few hours before the departure time.

Nyasa Times can also reveal that with the absence of Saenda. Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has appointed vice coach White Mulilima to be caretaker headcoach while Griffin Saenda Junior who was holding the Queens physical trainer position will be the deputy coach.

While in New Zealand Malawi is expected to play against Fiji, Jamaica and the host country whereas in Australia where the Queens are in Pool B they will meet England, Uganda, Wales, Scotland and New Zealand.

