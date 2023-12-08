APM surprisingly removes and reassigns DPP secretary general 

Former Republic of Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM), who is also Democratic Progressive Party President, has surprised the nation by removing Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey with immediate effect, according a statement, dated 7th December 2023.

The former Malawi President, whose bid to contest in the 2025 General Elections, has subjected the party to intra-party feud, replaced Jeffrey with Dr Clement Mwale and redeploy her to Vice-President of the party for the Central Region.

However, a statement, signed by Mutharika fell short of explaining fine details of the reshuffle other than basing it on a clause the party’s constitution vested the powers in his capacity as leader of the party.

Reads the statement in part: “By the virtue of the powers vested in me under Article 10 (8) of the DPP Constitution which I quote; The President shall have power to assignment a member of the National Governing Counsel to any public or political office. Unless, otherwise directed by the President, a member so assigned or so appointed, shall cease to hold his original office or to exercise or perform the functions of that original office in the National Governing Council.

“I am hereby assigning Hon Grezelder Jeffrey to the position of of Vice-President Central Region and Hon Dr Clement Mwale to the position of Secretary General of the party with immediate effect.”

The development comes barely a day after Jeffrey summoned a meeting without the blessings of the APM as required by the party’s Constitution.

During the meeting attended by a faction that sympathises with DPP Vice-President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is Leader of the House in National Assembly, resolved to hold a Convention on December 15 and 16 to elect the party’s leadership and their 2025 General Elections Presidential Elections candidate.

Mutharika has openly hinted on representing the party during the elections which has triggered divisions among the rank and file of the party, saying he doesn’t have an appeal after losing to MCP President Lazarus Chakwera in court-sanctioned the 2020 Presidential Elections.

However his camp comprising, among others, former Secretary to the Cabinet Bright Msaka, Parliamentarian Shadreck Namalomba, have been campaigning for Mutharika to get his wish to run.

His opponents also regard the 84-year-old Constitutional law professor as frail and not fit for the Office of the President of Malawi.

