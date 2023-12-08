Nyamilandu’s manifesto  promises local football big

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu launched his manifesto ‘Bridging the Gap’ at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe with mouthwatering promises to develop the sport.

He launched the blueprint as he seeks reelection in FAM’s December 16 Elections against his Super League of Malawi counterpart Fleetwood Haiya.

Among the lofty plans the incumbent president promised, was the building of a 40,000-seater stadium in Blantyre which will also have netball, volleyball, basketball complete with a running track.

Nyamilandu, who showed an artistic impression of the stadium, said funding for the project is there and that the partners already met government officials.

He said the eight pillars in the Bridging the Gap manifesto seeks to bridge the gap of Malawi football with the best in the world by setting high quality standards and embracing best practices on how to effectively administer and develop football to its fullest potential.

“It seeks to unlock our potential and unleash our capabilities to achieve excellence and greatness in football by being player-centric, talent-driven and business-oriented. The overall vision is to contribute towards improving the socio-economic development of the country and promoting its culture through a thriving football industry,” he said.

Apart from the modern stadium, Nyamilandu also promised to secure K300 million league or cup sponsorship by 2027 in which the championship will pocket K100 million, runners-up will receive K75 million, third-positioned K50 million and fourth-placed K25 million.

Elite league clubs in which he disclosed that will be reduced to 12 from the current in line with FIFA requirements as well as cutting on costs and enhancing competition, will receive K25 million grant up from K5 million.

In the promotion of rural football Nyamilandu said he will increase sponsorship of the FAM District Cup and the Moto Division One League from K2 million to K5 million per district and K25 million to K50 million per region respectively by 2027.

He also pledges to raise subventions to affiliates from K30 million to K60 million, boost beach soccer, women’s football and youth football development by giving technical support to community football academy, recruit referees from university as well as take action on incompetent referees.

The FAM president promised to build a Five Star hotel to raise funds for the association as well as relocate FAM head offices from Blantyre to Lilongwe and turn Chiwembe Technical Development Centre into women’s football technical centre.

Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire, FAM First Vice-President Justice Jabber Alide were among high profile guests at the event which was televised on Mibawa Television.

The minister said they would work with new office bearers and promised to attend Haiya’s manifest launch on Saturday at the same venue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!