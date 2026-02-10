APM Under Pressure: Citizens and Experts Demand Action on Economy, Food and Governance in Friday SONA

Commentators and civil society groups are putting President Peter Mutharika under intense pressure to deliver a candid and results-driven State of the Nation Address (SONA) this Friday. They want more than broad policy statements—they are demanding concrete solutions to Malawi’s deepening economic, governance, and development challenges.

Analysts say the address is an early test of leadership for Mutharika, who returned to power four months ago following the Democratic Progressive Party’s victory in the September 2025 General Election. The President will present his first full SONA since taking office during the opening of the 2026/27 Budget Meeting of Parliament.

Benedicto Kondowe, chairperson of the National Advocacy Platform, said Malawians want clarity on reforms and stronger safeguards for public resources. “People expect guidance on Constituency Development Fund governance, accountability structures, and how public spending will lead to tangible development outcomes,” he said. Kondowe also warned that rising public debt is a serious threat, noting that almost 90 percent of government revenue is absorbed by the wage bill. He urged the President to address costly court awards at the Ministry of Finance and explain how public funds will be protected.

Similarly, Boniface Chibwana, executive director of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, highlighted unresolved structural challenges such as foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcity, and unsustainable debt. He called for a clear stabilisation strategy, including debt reforms, export diversification, and stronger engagement with international financial institutions.

Food security is expected to dominate the address, particularly amid drought-driven maize shortages. Agriculture policy analyst Tamani Nkhono Mvula said government must openly acknowledge the scale of the crisis. “The country faced a maize deficit of nearly 500,000 metric tonnes, with over four million people needing assistance. This reality must guide the national response,” he said, urging a shift from short-term relief to large-scale, irrigation-backed production.

Consumers are also closely watching for measures to tackle the high cost of living. John Kapito, executive director of the Consumers Association of Malawi, said fiscal discipline is key. “We expect the President to show how government will reduce excessive spending. Taxes alone cannot rescue the economy,” he said, calling for stronger action against corruption and waste.

On the health front, activist Maziko Matemba stressed the need for sustainable financing, including establishing a National Health Fund, warning that drug shortages and staff gaps continue to undermine service delivery.

At the grassroots level, ordinary citizens say the SONA must reflect their daily struggles. Lilongwe resident Ivy Banda said, “I hope the President talks about rising prices and how ordinary families can cope. Words without clear actions won’t help us.” Small-scale trader Peter Sikwese added, “We need a plan that shows how jobs will be created and the economy stabilised—not just promises.”

As the nation awaits Mutharika’s address, all eyes will be on whether he can translate policy rhetoric into tangible actions that address Malawi’s economic pressures, food insecurity, and governance challenges.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :