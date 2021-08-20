Apostle Chitheka takes soaked in worship live DVD recording to Lilongwe

Worship music lovers in Lilongwe, will on Saturday 28th of August flock to Crossroads Hotel to witness Apostle Enesia Chitheka’s ‘You are able’ live DVD recording at the event dubbed ‘soaked in worship’.

In an interview, Apostle Chitheka Louis told Nyasa Times that people should expect great worship night full of wonders as they will also spare time to pray for Covid 19 pandemic and restore hope to those who lost their loved ones.

She said people who will need special prayers for their education, marriages and businesses will also be attended.

“I like leading people into worship and this time God has called me to do exactly as many people have lost confidence and hope due to Covid 19.This is the time that I really need to usher people in the presence of the lord and remind them that there is nothing impossible with God.

“This is also the time that we need to comfort those who lost their loved ones, we need to remind them that everything happens for a reason and Lord our Jesus Christ will never leave them alone,” She said

However, she said all the preparations for the event are done and that she is currently immersed in massive rehearsals in order to dish out the best.

“I am very prepared to give the people what they deserve in as far as worship music live performances are concerned, they should expect nothing but high standard performances.

“This is not an ordinary show but the coming together of people to worship and experience God in action. People should expect to encounter the joy, peace, and hope in the atmosphere of praise and worship to the God almighty,” She said

The event is expected to take place from 6 to 10 o’clock in the evening and the tickets are currently selling at K10,000 standard,K30,000 for the family of 4, standard VIP ticket K20,000 and K60,000 VIP for a family of 4, in various places including Crossroads Hotel and Mbowe filling station

Sam Mjura, Marlyn Chimombo, Esther Chitheka, Khezia Chitheka, Enock Chitheka and Ruth Mputeni are among artists featured in the yet to be recorded ‘you are able’ DVD’ and they will be backed by Dynamics Band.

