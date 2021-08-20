Global Health Corps Alumni donates to Covid 19 front line healthcare workers at KCH

Global Health Corps (GHC) alumni on Thursday donated assorted items including Sugar, soap, squash and bottles of water to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) Covid 19 front line healthcare workers worthy K700, 000.

Global Health Corps (GHC) is a leadership development organization focused on recruiting and training the next generation of leaders in health equity and social justice.

The organization is building a global community of diverse young leaders changing the face of global health and fellows work with high-impact health organizations in yearlong paid positions.

Speaking during the donation, Global Health Corps Alumni representative Chisomo Chikuni said they made a donation as part of corporate social responsibility and also appreciating the good work that healthcare workers at KCH are doing in as far as taking care of Covid related cases are concerned.

Chikuni said they Continue with the desire to impact and touch lives of people in the country through charity and hopeful that the donation will make a significant stride to the recipients.

“As global health alumni, we continue to respond to different issues in the health sector even after fellowship. Understanding the problems that healthcare workers have in dealing with Covid 19, we decided to come and distribute some food items as part of our corporate social responsibility,” She said

However, Chikuni said the sacrifices that Covid 19 healthcare workers are making cannot go unnoticed and there is a need to appreciate them, one way or the other.

Kamuzu Central Hospital Chief Administrator, Sipho Nyasulu thanked Global Health corps for the kind gesture saying KCH has 140 healthcare workers who are manning two isolation Centres at the facility and for them to work efficiently they need enough food.

Nyasulu said government is already doing the best to support the workers but there is still a need for various organizations to make supplements.

“Covid patients are very expensive to treat, there are more things that we lack and if we are to do a good job, there is a need to put our efforts and resources together as Malawians. Other organizations should also emulate and come forward to support government in this endeavour,” He said

He further recommended GHC for the donation and encouraged the organization to continue so that many people can also be reached with the support.

