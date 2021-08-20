Chief Chowe urges adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures during initiation ceremonies

Senior Chief Chowe of Mangochi District has asked all stakeholders in the administration of the 2021 initiation ceremonies known in the vernacular as Chinamwali to adhere to all Covid-19 preventive measures.

Mangochi is one of the districts in the country where the Yao administer initiation ceremonies for their children when they are on school holiday.

Noting that the 2021 ceremonies will be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Chowe has asked all the people concerned to make sure that there are no more than 50 people in a particular camp including the candidates and the elders looking after them.

“The council has directed us to follow all the preventive measures. Parents of all the candidates will make sure that their wards have enough face masks. We will also make sure that there are washing facilities at all entrances of the camps. Again, the number of people in a camp should not exceed 50,” explained Chowe.

Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police, Amina Tepani Daudi, said the police will be monitoring the proceedings from the beginning up to the end to make sure that all Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed.

“We want them to be cooperative and follow guidelines that have been put in place by the office of the District Commissioner. Their police is here and we will give them maximum security. We will make sure that no criminal activities are taking place because this is the time when criminals take advantage of the situation.

“We are also appealing to the celebrants to stop the tendency of dancing on the roads which cause road accidents and traffic jam to other road users,” remarked Daudi.

