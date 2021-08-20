Premier Bet rescues 10 MUBAS students with scholarships

The ongoing novel coronavirus rampaging global pandemic has hit every sector hard in the world including the education sector and this has made many scholars face a myriad of problems in their daily living especially on the academic front.

Deeply touched by the COVID-19 impact on students in the country and responding to duty calls on social responsibility, one leading social enterprise has taken it on their chin to support needy students in this hard period of time.

Moved by the situation, Premier Bet Malawi under ‘Education for all Premier Projects’ programme has offered scholarships worth K4 million to 10 needy students at Malawi University of Business Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

Presenting the scholarships at MUBAS campus in Blantyre, Premier Bet Malawi Community Manager, Peter Nakanga this idea came in order to let the students focus on their studies instead of worrying about the source of money for their school fees.

Nakanga said Premier Bet Malawi is aware of financial problems most parents are facing due to Covid – 19 and that students from different Universities are not spared hence the coming in of the scholarships.

“We are delighted to announce Education For All. This is a campaign that has been worked on for many months and we are all proud to see it come to life.

“Education is one of the key pillars in our community work. We believe that far too many people in Africa are excluded from education for reasons beyond their control. This campaign aims to help those achieve their dreams,” said Nakanga.

MUBAS Dean of students, Mphatso Kamndaya hailed Premier Bet Malawi for what he described it as timely assistance.

He said the scholarships have come at the right time when most students at MUBAS are struggling to find school fees.

Charles Takomana, a fourth year electronics and computer engineering student said the scholarship has taken a huge burden of their parents shoulders.

Premier Projects has announced the launch of its latest social campaign across Africa; Education For All.

Education For All will see Premier Projects support people and institutions from across the continent in their studies, business ventures and more.

This will include the setting up of scholarships, paying for student fees, donations to education establishments and supporting adults in learning new skills.

In 2020, Premier Projects supported the NGO, UKANI, to help women learn textiles skills in Malawi.

Education For All follows on from the success of Sport For All; the campaign by Premier Projects to improve community sports across Africa.

Sport For All projects will continue to be developed alongside Education For All developments throughout 2021.

