Apostle Kawinga Brings Lifeline to 16,000 Households in Hunger Crisis

Over 16,000 households across four districts have found a lifeline from the edge of hunger through the Hope Field Initiative, a humanitarian programme run by Salvation for All Ministries International.

Led by the ministry’s founder, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, the initiative has delivered food assistance to vulnerable families in Lilongwe, Salima, Nkhotakota and Mzimba, where thousands have been struggling to survive after floods and prolonged dry spells wiped out crops.

The latest phase of the programme saw 2,800 bags of maize distributed to 2,800 households in Traditional Authority Ntwalo in Mzimba District, pushing the total number of assisted families beyond 16,000.

For many, the support came just in time.

Evelyn Khosa, a widow and mother, said she had lost everything after heavy rains destroyed her home and food supplies.

“I had no hope left. I didn’t know how my children would survive. This help has saved us,” she said, fighting back tears.

A representative of Traditional Authority Ntwalo, Laston Chirwa, said the hunger situation in the area was dire, with most families having no food at all.

“People are suffering because their crops were destroyed by floods and dry spells. Many households are sleeping hungry every day,” he said.

Chirwa appealed to government to support farmers with irrigation equipment to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture and prevent future crises.

Meanwhile, Apostle Kawinga said hunger in Malawi has reached alarming levels and can no longer be treated as someone else’s problem.

“This is not an issue for churches alone, or government alone. It is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Beyond emergency relief, Kawinga outlined a bold long-term plan aimed at breaking the cycle of hunger by empowering small-scale farmers.

Under the Hope Field Initiative, farmers will be organised into groups of 200 and supported with farm inputs such as seeds, fertiliser and irrigation equipment to boost food production and build resilience.

“We don’t just want to feed people today. We want to help them feed themselves tomorrow,” Kawinga said.

The intervention comes at a time when about four million Malawians are facing serious food insecurity, with government and other stakeholders racing against time to avert a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :