Fake news frenzy: VP Jane Ansah denies rumors, condemns misinformation

Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah has denied allegations circulating on social media, saying “What is circulating on social media is purely fake news because I have not granted any interview to any media house about what is being alleged.”

VP Ansah emphasized that she doesn’t grant interviews to media houses alone without her team being present, highlighting the baseless nature of the claims.

The claims appear to be originating from a social media page called “Nyasa 265”, which has been identified as a parallel page with only 2,500 followers, and not affiliated with the reputable Nyasatimes.

Investigations reveal that the page lacks credibility and is likely being used to spread false information and propaganda.

VP Ansah’s team has expressed concern over the irresponsible use of social media and the harm caused by spreading unverified claims.

The Vice President’s denial has sparked a call for responsible social media usage and a reminder to verify information before sharing.

The incident highlights the dangers of misinformation and the need for critical thinking in consuming online content.

As the situation unfolds, the public is advised to be cautious of fake news and rely on credible sources for accurate information.

