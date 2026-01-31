Bushiri’s Talent Scout Football Bonanza Continues in Dowa

The Shepherd Bushiri Foundation on Saturday took its Talent Scout Football Bonanza Initiative to Dowa District, marking the continuation of the national grassroots talent identification programme which was first launched in Mchinji.

Hundreds of young players converged at DAPP TTC Football Ground for the latest scouting event, as the Foundation intensified efforts to uncover hidden football talent in rural and marginalised communities across the country.

The highlight match saw Mponela take on Dzaleka Select in a closely watched encounter that attracted large crowds, including community leaders, local coaches and football fans. Dzaleka Select, a team drawn from the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, won the match 2–0, but organisers said the main focus was on identifying promising players rather than the result.

The Dowa event forms part of a countrywide football talent search being implemented through the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation, aimed at bridging the gap between urban-based football structures and communities that rarely attract professional scouts.

In Dowa alone, the Foundation has committed K20 million towards the programme, covering logistics, trophies, player welfare and exposure opportunities for outstanding performers.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri said Malawi’s football development remains overly concentrated in cities, leaving many talented players in villages and refugee communities without access to professional pathways.

“Some of the best talent is outside urban leagues. This initiative is about taking opportunity to the people and exposing raw talent to clubs, academies and national selectors,” he said.

Organisers said several players identified in Dowa will undergo further assessments, with plans to link outstanding performers to local clubs and football academies as the initiative moves to other districts.

