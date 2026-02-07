Apostle Kawinga Urges Malawians to Embrace Irrigation Farming

Founder and leader of Salvation for All Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, has called on Malawians to urgently embrace irrigation farming, warning that continued dependence on rain-fed agriculture has left millions vulnerable to hunger over the past five years.

Apostle Kawinga made the appeal during a food aid distribution exercise that benefited 2,500 households under Senior Chief Nanseta in Thyolo District, held alongside an evangelism crusade.

He said climate shocks, prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall have exposed the weakness of relying solely on rain-fed farming, and that Malawi must now shift towards irrigation if it is to achieve food security.

“We are suffering while we sit on God-given solutions. We have lakes, rivers, fertile land and, above all, God blessed us with wisdom. Irrigation farming is the solution to our hunger problems,” he said.

The evangelist added that his ministry has already taken practical steps by establishing 40 farmer clubs across the country, which have been equipped with irrigation skills, basic technology and farming inputs to help communities produce food throughout the year.

According to Kawinga, the farmer clubs are aimed at empowering rural households to move from subsistence to sustainable production, reducing dependence on food handouts and emergency relief.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Nanseta welcomed the initiative, saying the food aid has provided critical relief to families who have been severely affected by persistent droughts and destructive cyclones.

He noted that many households in the area have experienced repeated crop failures, making irrigation not just an option, but a necessity for survival and long-term resilience.

