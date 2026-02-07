Old Mutual opens New Customer Service Centre in Lilongwe, City Centre

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has announced the opening of a new customer service center in Lilongwe City Centre, housed in Centre House Arcade building to strengthen its presence and improve accessibility for customers.

The new office will commence operations on Monday, 9 February 2026, and will operate alongside the company’s main Lilongwe branch to enhance service delivery and customer experience.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Customer Experience Executive Sophie Nkonjera, expressed satisfaction with the development, stating that the new office demonstrates the company’s commitment to customer service excellence.

“This new office reflects Old Mutual’s dedication to always championing the customer by prioritizing them every time they engage with us. This expansion of our footprint in Lilongwe tells a story that we are making it easier for customers to access our services and ensure we deliver the efficient, quality service they deserve.” She said.

Nkonjera further said the establishment of the additional office in Lilongwe City Centre is part of Old Mutual’s broader strategy to improve operational efficiency and customer convenience.

She said: “This will reduce wait times, provide customers with greater flexibility in choosing service points, and enable the financial services provider to serve a growing customer base in the capital more effectively.”

Customers visiting the new City Centre office will have access to Old Mutual’s full range of financial services, including life insurance, investment products, pension, and general customer support.

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited is a leading financial services provider, offering life insurance, investments, savings, and asset management solutions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :