The New Face of MACRA: Can Nkoloma Deliver Malawi’s Digital Transformation?

When Mayamiko Nkoloma walks into the offices of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as Acting Director General, he does so with a clear sense of purpose: to transform the institution into a forward-looking, agile and trusted regulator that actively enables Malawi’s digital future.

Nkoloma is not new to the world of technology. A Malawian technology expert, innovator and serial entrepreneur, he is the founder of iMoSy, a local start-up that has grown into one of Malawi’s leading ICT companies. Over the years, he has also lectured in Information Technology at MUBAS, contributing to the training of the next generation of ICT professionals.

His academic credentials mirror his practical experience. Nkoloma holds two Master’s degrees and is nearing completion of a PhD in Innovation and Development at MUST. This blend of industry experience, academic grounding and public service gives him a rare perspective on how technology can be harnessed to drive inclusive national development.

At the heart of his vision for MACRA is a shift in mindset—from a regulator that merely controls, to one that actively enables growth.

“My vision is to see MACRA positioned as a forward-looking, agile and trusted regulator that actively enables Malawi’s digital economy,” he says. “Not only to control, but to unlock opportunities by ensuring that communications services are accessible, affordable, innovative and secure for all Malawians.”

Nkoloma believes that meaningful collaboration across the sector is essential for success. He emphasizes empowered staff, evidence-based decision-making and open stakeholder engagement as key pillars of effective regulation. For him, strong institutions are built on integrity, innovation and performance—not bureaucracy.

Under his leadership, MACRA plans to play a more proactive role in supporting innovation. This includes adopting modern, flexible regulatory frameworks that promote investment, innovation and fair competition in the communications sector. He is particularly keen on creating an environment where digital solutions tailored to Malawi’s needs can thrive.

“MACRA will support local innovators, startups and software companies developing digital solutions for Malawi,” he explains. “ICT is a critical driver of economic growth, and we must ensure that regulation does not stifle creativity, but enables it.”

A major focus of his agenda is expanding connectivity to underserved and rural communities. Nkoloma sees access to reliable and affordable communication services as a national priority, not a luxury.

Through effective spectrum management, infrastructure sharing and targeted universal service interventions, MACRA aims to extend communication services to communities that have long been left behind in the digital economy.

“We cannot talk about digital transformation if rural Malawi is excluded,” he says. “Connectivity must be inclusive and equitable.”

Nkoloma also wants MACRA to become a key supporter of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, fintech and digital broadcasting. His plan is to introduce innovation-friendly regulations, regulatory sandboxes and pilot programmes that allow new ideas to be tested safely in the market.

By working closely with universities, tech hubs and industry players, MACRA under Nkoloma’s leadership hopes to nurture innovators from idea stage to market-ready products.

“We will expose innovators to incubation programmes, provide training in product development and business readiness, and help them scale,” he says. “Regulation should keep pace with technology, not lag behind it.”

In dealing with telecom operators, Nkoloma’s approach is firm but collaborative. He believes in continuous engagement, clear quality-of-service standards and fair competition.

“Through dialogue and compliance monitoring, we will promote a balanced industry where innovation, affordability and service quality go hand in hand,” he says.

But perhaps the strongest signal of his leadership philosophy is his emphasis on integrity.

“My leadership is grounded in honesty, transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and a strong commitment to public service,” he states.

For a country struggling with unemployment, weak infrastructure and slow digital uptake, Nkoloma’s vision positions MACRA not just as a regulator, but as a central player in Malawi’s economic transformation.

If his plans succeed, MACRA could become one of the key institutions driving Malawi into a truly inclusive digital future—where technology is not just for the connected few, but a tool for national development.

