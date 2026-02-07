ANALYSIS | Chithyola’s Empty Chair: When the Opposition Goes Missing

There is a deafening silence from the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), at a time when their voices should be shaking the walls of Capital Hill. This is the moment when the opposition should be leading national outrage over bad governance, corruption and abuse of public resources. Instead, they are nowhere to be heard.

Simplex Chithyola Banda, the Leader of the Opposition, has reduced what should be a powerful constitutional office into an empty chair — just occupying space, just existing, but doing nothing. His silence has turned the opposition into a weak, invisible force at a time when Malawi needs it most.

In the absence of a functioning opposition, social media influencer Onjezani Kenani is trying to fill the gap. But his is a lone voice in the wilderness. A democracy cannot survive on influencers. It needs elected leaders to speak, fight and hold those in power accountable.

The opposition is paid with taxpayers’ money to provide effective checks and balances. They are supposed to be the loudest voices on matters of national interest, especially on bad governance. That is their job. Their silence is not just disappointing — it is a betrayal.

It is a betrayal of Malawi’s fragile democracy. And it is a betrayal of ordinary poor Malawians who depend on the opposition to speak on their behalf when the government fails them.

Take the shocking Supreme Court ruling awarding compensation to the “dead” Finance Bank. Financial experts warn the payout could range between K5 trillion and K7 trillion — an amount capable of collapsing the already bleeding economy. Yet the opposition has said nothing. No press conference. No statement. No outrage.

Ordinary Malawians want to hear the voices of Honourables Richard Chimwendo Banda, Jessie Kabwila and Simplex Chithyola Banda on this matter. But all they hear is silence.

Then there is the scandal involving the Attorney General Frank Mbeta, who approved Malawi Housing Corporation to buy a brand new Toyota Fortuner and to pay K51 million to former company secretary Bob Chimkango as compensation — even though he only had three months left on his contract. This is happening while MHC is financially struggling and amid claims that huge payouts are being arranged for DPP-connected individuals.

Again, the opposition is silent.

One can understand that morale in the opposition camp is low after the unexpected election loss. One can also understand that targeted arrests have created fear and political survival instincts. But none of this removes their constitutional duty.

They still have a job: to speak for the people. To defend public resources. To challenge corruption. To expose abuse of power.

If this silence continues, by the time the opposition recovers from shock and fear, the DPP will have already finished destroying the country through corruption, theft, looting and plunder.

History will not remember this opposition as victims. It will remember them as collaborators through silence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :